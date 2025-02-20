iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.