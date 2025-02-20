iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $27.15. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 445,956 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

