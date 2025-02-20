Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Up 12.3% – What’s Next?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.60 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.85). Approximately 8,698,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 1,839,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.65).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.09.

About Ithaca Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.