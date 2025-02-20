ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITT Educational Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESINQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ITT Educational Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
ITT Educational Services Stock Performance
ITT Educational Services Company Profile
ITT Educational Services, Inc provides postsecondary degree programs in the United States. It offers master, bachelor, and associate degree programs to approximately 45,000 students; and short-term information technology and business learning solutions for career advancers and other professionals. The company's business education programs include accounting, business administration, financial services, manufacturing, marketing and advertising, and sales; and drafting and design programs consist of architectural and construction drafting, civil drafting, computer aided drafting, electrical and electronics drafting, industrial engineering technology, interior design, landscape architecture, mechanical drafting, and multimedia communications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITT Educational Services
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.