J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $214.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

