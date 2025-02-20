J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,175,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $370.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $270.50 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.