J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 6.1 %

Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

