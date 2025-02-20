J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,599,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2,589.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

SILA stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.