Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.32 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

