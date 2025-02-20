James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JHX opened at $32.61 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

