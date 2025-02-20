Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,757 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,871,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,850,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 360,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period.

BATS:JBBB opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

