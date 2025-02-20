JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52, Zacks reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.11.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

See Also

