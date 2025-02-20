JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $41.47. JD.com shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 8,498,011 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

