JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JELD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 4,178,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. This represents a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

