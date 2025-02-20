JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $7.50 Price Target at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,787,347.60. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

