Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 463 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.