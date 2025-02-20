Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $7.84 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

EBAY opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

