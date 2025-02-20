Jet2’s (JET2) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.19) to GBX 2,385 ($30.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Jet2 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Down 3.6 %

JET2 stock traded down GBX 50.33 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,347.67 ($16.96). 1,308,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,679 ($21.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 279.30 ($3.51) EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.