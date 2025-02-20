John B. Williams Sells 2,830 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ASB opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,757 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 435,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 107,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

