John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.53 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 29.10 ($0.37), with a volume of 52,142,139 shares changing hands.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The company has a market cap of £200.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,428.65). Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

