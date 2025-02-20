Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Rogco LP

Rogco LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

