Jordan Park Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $337.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
