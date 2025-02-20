Jordan Park Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,703 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,556.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 369,884 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

