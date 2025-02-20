Jordan Park Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

