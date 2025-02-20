Jordan Park Group LLC Takes $669,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,814,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 235,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
