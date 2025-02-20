JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is Unionview LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Unionview LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unionview LLC owned 0.70% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $66.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

