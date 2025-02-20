JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 38,315 shares.The stock last traded at $99.17 and had previously closed at $100.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

