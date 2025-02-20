JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

