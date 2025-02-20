JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 112928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
