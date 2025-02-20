JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 112928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $467,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 422.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

