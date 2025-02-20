KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 3,125 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.