KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 3,125 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

