KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 2,029,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,425. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

