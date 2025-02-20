Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $81.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

