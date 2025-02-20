Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $306,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,987,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 266,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PVH by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PVH by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 0.7 %

PVH stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.