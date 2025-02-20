Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

