Kestra Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $231.13 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

