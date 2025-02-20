Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

