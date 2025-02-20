Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,699,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:ANF opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $104.37 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch
Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.