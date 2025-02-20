Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

