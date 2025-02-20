Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 26,752 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3,096.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,587,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,992 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 888.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

