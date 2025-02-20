Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.