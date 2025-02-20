KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in KLA by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in KLA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $774.75 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.40 and its 200-day moving average is $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

