Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 5,627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

