Klingman & Associates LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $127,489,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $685.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

