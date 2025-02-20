Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

