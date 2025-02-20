Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 75% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded up 75% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,207,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average session volume of 601,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.