Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.60. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 226,165 shares.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
