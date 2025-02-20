Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,268 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $153,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

EL opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.