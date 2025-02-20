K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.11 ($13.66) and last traded at €12.99 ($13.53). Approximately 1,276,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.73 ($13.26).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

