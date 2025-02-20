Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading 37.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) traded up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 37.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
