Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.

KIROY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

