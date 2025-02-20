Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
KIROY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
